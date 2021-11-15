William F. "Bill" Aspinall, 91, Lake Geneva, died Saturday, Nov. 13, at Golden Years, Walworth. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 19 at the funeral home.
Russell Douglas, 74, Miton, died Nov. 2 at University Hospital, Madison. Celebration of life will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, for family and from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 21 for friends at the Fort Atkinson Club, Fort Atkinson. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Anthony Thomas Farberg, 35, Janesville, died Saturday, Nov. 13, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Joseph M. Hodge, 88, Janesville, died Thursday, Nov. 11 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at noon Thursday, Nov. 18, at Turning Point Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 18 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Kendra F. Roehl, 51, Janesville, died Thursday, Nov. 11, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Services will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. until the time of services Nov. 21 at the funeral home.
Imogene "Gene" Zunker, 80, Janesville, died Saturday, Nov. 13, at Brookdale Memory, Middleton. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday Nov. 20, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Nov. 20 at the funeral home.
