Dana R. "Dan" Brittingham, 70, Clinton, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are and pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Eleanor T. "Peach" Dongarra, 97, Janesville, died Friday, Nov. 13, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Larry Raymond Dutcher, 68, Janesville, died Thursday, Nov. 12, at Green Knolls at Beloit, Beloit. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 18 at the funeral home.
Sharis Renae (Funk) Piccione, 47, Necedah, died Thursday, Nov. 12, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville. Vistitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 21 at the funeral home.
James R. Polarski, 76, Milton, died Thursday, Nov. 12, at home. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Hope Lutheran Church, Milton. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Nicholas Purcell, 28, Janesville, died Thursday, Nov. 12, at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Nov. 17 at the funeral home.
Doris Mae (Kincaid) Schwebke, 84, Janesville, died Friday, Nov. 13, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.