Michael J. Condon IV, 78, Portage, died Monday, Nov. 8, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital, Portage. Services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home
Thomas Engler, 67, Janesville, died Oct. 22 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home, Beloit. Face masks are required.
Edward J. "Ed" Enright, 85, Elkhorn, died Nov. 5 at Kindred Hearts, Elkhorn. Memorial services will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 20, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 20 at the funeral home.
Wesley "Wes" Erskine, 90, Elkhorn, died Thursday, Nov. 11, at Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee. Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Monte Carlo Room, Elkhorn. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
David Moronez, 68, Oshkosh, formerly Delavan, died Friday, Nov. 12, at Aurora Medical Center, Oshkosh. Celebration of life will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at American Legion Post No. 95, Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
