Mark W. Dobbs, 56, Beloit, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, at University Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Charlene K. Dundee, 69, Clinton, died Thursday, Nov. 10, at The Bay, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Eric L. Brinkmeyer, 41, Clinton, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Lorna Buckel, 101, Williams Bay, died Saturday, Nov. 12, at home. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Dale R. Wells, 64, Beloit, died Friday, Nov. 11, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Evelyn L. Westby, 89, Edgerton, died Thursday, Nov. 10, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 18 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.