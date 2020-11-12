Donald S Wollenzien, 81, Mukwonago, died November 10, 2020, Delavan. Wollenzien, Donald S. age 81 of Mukwonago passed away peacefully on Nov. 10, 2020. Services will be held. Legacy Funeral Services (262)642-5057 2974 Main St. East Troy, Wi 53120
Leonard R. "Rusty" Pitt, 68, Whitewater, WI, died November 9, 2020, at his home. Memorial Service 6:00PM on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI. Visitation 4:00PM until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
Laura M. Cox, 73, Delavan, died November 9, 2020, Delavan Health Services. No Services have been planned. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Sherry Lynn Wells, 63, Janesville, died November 11, 2020, at her home in Janesville. Private services to be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family.
Barbara E. Harnack-Wien, 74, Milton, WI, died November 5, 2020, at SSM St. Mary's hospital in Madison.. No services are planned.
Blaine H Adams, 82, Milton, died November 11, 2020, in Jefferson, WI. A private family service is pending. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.
Elmer L. Schutt, 72, Walworth, died November 11, 2020, at home. Visitation at Funeral Home (118 S. 2nd St, Delavan) on November 18, 2020 from 11a.m. to 1p.m. with a 2p.m. graveside service at the Walworth Cemetery. Betzer Family Funeral Home serving the family.
Raymond Otto Matejovsky, 94, Lake Geneva, died November 11, 2020, at home. Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Geneva at 12 p.m. on November 16, 2020,Pastor Bob Kamps of Como Church officiating. For full obit go-to www.slfhlg.net Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is proudly serving the Matejovsky family.