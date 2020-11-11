Thomas E. Collentine, 94, Lake Geneva, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Delavan Health Services, Delavan. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Wayne D. Dronso Sr., 66, Janesville, died Saturday, Nov. 7, at home. No services are planned. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Richard Leonard Johnson, 84, Elkhorn, died Sunday, Nov. 8, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Waukesha. Services will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Nov. 13 at the funeral home.
Kenneth Charles Scholl, 95, Milton, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Milton Senior Living, Milton. Services will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.