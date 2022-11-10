Larry A. Anderson, 78, Janesville, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, at home. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services Nov. 18 at the funeral home.

Thomas A. Campbell, 74, Delavan, died Saturday, Nov. 5, in Las Vegas. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Nov. 15 at the funeral home.