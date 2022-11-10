Larry A. Anderson, 78, Janesville, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, at home. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services Nov. 18 at the funeral home.
Thomas A. Campbell, 74, Delavan, died Saturday, Nov. 5, in Las Vegas. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Nov. 15 at the funeral home.
James Fullerton, 81, Janesville, died Thursday, Nov. 10, at Sun Valley North, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Kathleen Mary Johnson, 73, Fond du Lac, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, at home. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Nov. 16 at the funeral home.
Gary E. Klebsdel, 77, Beloit, died Monday, Nov. 7, at The Bay, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 15 at the funeral home.
Daniel E. McIntyre Sr., 75, South Beloit, Illinois, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements pending. Rosman Funeral Home Uehling Kinzer Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
James Harold McLean, 72, Janesville, died Thursday, Nov. 10, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park chapel, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 15 at the chapel. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Darlene M. Olson, 97, Janesville, died Thursday, Nov. 10, at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 14 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
