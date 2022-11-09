Gary Klebsdel, 77, Beloit, died Monday, Nov. 7, at The Bay, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 16 at the funeral home.
Kenneth W. "Bill" Knight, 85, Edgerton, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 14 at the funeral home.
George Edward Konopa, 81, Beloit, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Patti Peterson, 85, Elkhorn, died Saturday, Nov. 5, in Madison. Arrangements are pending. Leamon Funeral Home, Lena, Illinois, is assisting the family.
Kathleen M. "Kathy" Punzel, 70, Janesville, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sean T. Suckow, 33, Reeseville, died Monday, Nov. 7, in the town of Berry. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Gerald L. Tracy, 88, Janesville, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Evansville Manor, Evansville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Roxbury Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 11 at the church. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ellen Grace Trewartha, 89, formerly Janesville, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Oak Park Place, Madison. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 18 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Mary Jane Wacha, 69, Janesville, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, at home. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory's Life Celebration Center, Janesville.
Linda K. Wakefield, 73, Brodhead, died Monday, Nov. 7, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
