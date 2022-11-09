Gary Klebsdel, 77, Beloit, died Monday, Nov. 7, at The Bay, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 16 at the funeral home.

Kenneth W. "Bill" Knight, 85, Edgerton, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 14 at the funeral home.