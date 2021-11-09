Michael Atkinson, 66, Janesville, died Thursday, Nov. 4, at home. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Richard O. Brewer, 84, Janesville, died Monday, Nov. 8, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sandra L. Burrow, 70, Janesville, died Monday, Nov. 8, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 15 at the funeral home.
Gaddis Crosby Jr, 62, Beloit, died Oct. 26 at home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Ollie Harvey, 73, Janesville, died Nov. 1 at home. Services will be at noon Friday, Nov. 12, at Community Baptist Church, South Beloit, Illinois. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 12 at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
George Howard Krebs, 74, Janesville, died Monday, Nov. 8, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Lester Paul Oldenburg Sr., 90, Beloit, died Sunday, Nov. 7, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Hazel Cummings Ristow, 100, formerly Janesville, died Thursday, Nov. 4, at Riverside Transitional Care Lighthouse, La Crosse. Services will be at noon Thursday, Nov. 11, at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 11 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
William Spencer-Hess, 46, Beloit, died Monday, Nov. 8, at University Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Harry "Joe" Van Brocklin, 68, Janesville, died Monday, Nov. 8, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Tamara Wofford, 55, Beloit, died Oct. 3 at home. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at New Zion Baptist Church, Beloit. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
