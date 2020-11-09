Linda Kay (Engelbert) Borgwardt, 71, Milton, died Sunday, Nov. 8, at home. No services are planned. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Kevin C. Christopherson, 62, Janesville, died Monday, Nov. 9, at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. No services are planned. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Richard Meissner, 64, Janesville, died Friday, Nov. 6, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Anne Marie (Kleven) Naeser, 99, Milton, died Sunday, Nov. 8, at Milton Senior Living, Milton. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Pauline Pinnow, 93, Janesville, died Sunday, Nov. 8, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Doris A. Schumacher, 93, Janesville, died Sunday, Nov. 8, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 14 at the funeral home.