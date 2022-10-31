David Babcock, 88, Janesville, formerly Delavan, died Friday, Oct. 28. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Christ Episcopal Church, Delavan. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Patricia J. Dewitt, 85, Beloit, died Sunday, Oct. 30, at Willowick Assisted Living, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Betty Jean “BJ” (Showers) Easton, 89, Janesville, died Sunday, Oct. 30, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 4 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Adele Heisz, 79, Milton, died Friday, Oct. 28, at Willowick Assisted Living. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 5 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Mark Hofstrom, 63, Rockton, Illinois, died Friday, Oct. 28, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Glenda F. Kilgore, 68, Beloit, died Sunday, Oct. 30, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Laura Lorraine Osmundsen, 61, Lake Geneva, died Oct. 15 at home. Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 5 at the church. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.