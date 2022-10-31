David Babcock, 88, Janesville, formerly Delavan, died Friday, Oct. 28. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Christ Episcopal Church, Delavan. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Patricia J. Dewitt, 85, Beloit, died Sunday, Oct. 30, at Willowick Assisted Living, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.