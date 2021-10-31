Virginia Harnack (Russell) Benash, 91, Milton, died Saturday, Oct. 30, at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at noon Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Hope Lutheran Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 3 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville , is assisting the family.
MaryAnn Decker, 77, Darien, died Friday, Oct. 29, at home. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Jerome "Jerry" Gust, 77, Janesville, died Oct. 22 in Janesville. Private services were held. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, assisted the family.
Stacy B. Hermann, 46, Delavan, died Friday, Oct. 29, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Michael R. "Mike" Klotz, 67, Janesville, died Saturday, Oct. 30, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Sharing of memories will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of sharing Nov. 6 at the funeral home.
Gerald "Jerry" Lux, 74, Janesville, died Thursday, Oct. 28, in the town of Bradford. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the funeral home.
Rodney L. Martin, 77, Edgerton, died Saturday, Oct. 30, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. No services are planned. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Joe McIntyre, 69, Janesville, died Thursday, Oct. 28, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Benjamin C. Olvera, Sr., 57, Janesville, died Thursday, Oct. 28, in the town of Bradford. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 4, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Patrick F. Ryder, 90, Janesville, died Thursday, Oct. 28, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 8 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Donald Thornton, 77, Janesville, died Friday, Oct. 29, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.