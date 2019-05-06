Howard R. Berra, 96, Albany, died Saturday at Rachel’s Choice Assisted Living, Monroe. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Brodhead. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

Sandra E. Lawarance, 78, Janesville, died Saturday at Dycora Transitional Health and Living, Fort Atkinson. Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.

William E. Pace, 88, Clinton, died Saturday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.

Thor T. Tellefson Jr., 73, Edgerton, died Saturday at Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg. A celebration of life will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton.

Ralph M. Weberpal, 90, Friendship, formerly Janesville, died Friday at Banner Baywood Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona. Arrangements are pending.Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.