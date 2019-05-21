Jackie Lynn Davis-Franklin, 49, Afton, died Friday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at North Love Baptist Church, Rockford, Illinois. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Delehanty Funeral Home, Loves Park, Illinois, is assisting the family.

Allan G. Decker, 82, Edgerton, died Sunday at Wm. S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Robert D. Sullivan, 80, Janesville, died Sunday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Mary Van Dyke, 65, Elkhorn, died Sunday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Gwen Ellen Zanzinger, 60, Beloit, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.