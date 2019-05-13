George P. McGill, 78, Janesville, died April 26 in Janesville. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. today at Pennsylvania Burial Company, Philadelphia.

Lloyd I. Oberman, 75, Janesville, died Friday at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Mary M. Vaage, 88, Stoughton, died Sunday in Stoughton. Services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Covenant Lutheran Church, Stoughton. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.