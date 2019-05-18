Thomas A. “Snuff” Bell, 71, Delavan, died Friday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Arrangements are pending. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Lloyd A. Hause, 80, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. No services are planned. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Jacqueline A. Huml, 81, Lake Geneva, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Francis deSales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.

Jesse S. Nodland Jr., 78, Beloit, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Ralph A. Rudsinski, 87, Delavan, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, Lake Geneva. Private services will be held. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Laurell Kay Wolfe, 53, Janesville, died Wednesday at Select Specialty Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.