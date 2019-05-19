Donald Robert “Don” Farberg, 97, Evansville, died Thursday at Evansville Manor, Evansville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Cooksville Lutheran Church, Cooksville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church.

Jeanette Katzman, 86, town of Richmond, died May 5 at home. A gathering will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Richmond Town Hall. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Daniel A. Kregel, 72, Janesville, died Thursday in Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Grace Bible Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Jesus “Chuy” Rodriguez, 50, Delavan died Saturday at home. Arrangements are pending. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.