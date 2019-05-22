William F. “Bill” Dilley, 87, Janesville, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. John Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.