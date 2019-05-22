William F. “Bill” Dilley, 87, Janesville, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. John Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
May 22Lake Geneva Public Library
May 22Rotary Botanical Gardens
May 22Marshall Middle School
May 22Michael Fields Agricultural Institute Gallery
May 22Gathering Place
