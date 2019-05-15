Brent A. Burdick, 43, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

The Rev. David G. Pease, 86, of Janesville, died Monday at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Rita Ann Roherty, 95, Janesville, died Monday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Bette Mae Shaw, 94, Footville, died Sunday at St. Elizabeth’s Manor, Footville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Brock J. Swartwout, 33, Milton, died Sunday at home. No services are planned. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.