Verona C. Arnold, 99, Edgerton, died Saturday in Milton. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Mary Ann (Finnane) Bickle, 89, Janesville, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church.

Rose A. Wozniak, 99, formerly of Lake Geneva, died Dec. 12 in Georgia. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.