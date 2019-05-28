Nathan C. Johnston, 85, Janesville, died Sunday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at noon Saturday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Ruby E. Johnson Magnuson, Edgerton, 103, died Friday at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Milton United Methodist Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Robert J. Purnell, 57, Edgerton, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at CrossPointe Community Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, and from 2 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the church.

Shirley M. Sanford, 90, Darien, died Monday at Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at a later date. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Joyce G. (Kemink) Vriezen, 82, Delavan, died Sunday at Ridgestone Village, Delavan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Creek Road Community Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.