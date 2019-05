Geraldine Nelson, 89, Janesville, died Monday at Azura Memory Care, Clinton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Milton Lawns Memorial Park chapel, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the chapel. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

David M. Savona, 33, Janesville, died Saturday in Janesville. Memorial services will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville.