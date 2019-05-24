Norman Leon Hammond, 72, Clinton,formerly of Beloit and McHenry, Illinois, died Friday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Harold K. Hendrickson, 92, Janesville, died Wednesday in Oregon, Wisconsin. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Robert L. “Bob” Henze, 83, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Todd R. Stevens, 59, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Services will be held at a later date at Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie Du Chien. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Eda Vriezen, 89, Delavan, died Thursday at Vintage on the Ponds, Delavan. Services are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.