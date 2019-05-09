Shannon L. Barstow, 52, town of Lyons, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Eleanor W. Holtz, 93, Janesville, died Wednesday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services May 19 at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Melvin Edward Janes, 90, Evansville, died Wednesday at St. Elizabeth’s Nursing Home, Footville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Evansville. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.

Julieta Padilla, 103, Clinton, died Wednesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.

Myrtle E. Reppert, 99, Lake Geneva, died Saturday at Aurora Lakeland Hospital, Elkhorn. Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Rose Straetz, 85, Spooner, died Monday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, Glidden. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Novitzke Funeral Home, Park Falls, is assisting the family.

Pat Walbaum, 57, Elkhorn, died April 3 at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. Services will be at noon Saturday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.