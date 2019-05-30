Helen J. Almond, 67, Darien, died Wednesday at Monroe Hospital. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Ida Faessler, 95, Monroe, died Tuesday at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Monroe. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Clare of Assisi Parish/St. Victor Church, Monroe. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church.
Anna M. Wille, 90, Edgerton, died Wednesday at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.