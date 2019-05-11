Joseph L. “Chief” Coulter, 80, Janesville, died Thursday at home. A celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Sidelines Sports Pub and Grill, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville.

Jeanette Katzman, 86, town of Richmond, died Thursday at home. Services are pending. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Ruth Milner, 86, Clinton, died Friday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.

Tiffany T. Minami, 40, Belvidere, Illinois, formerly Janesville, died Wednesday at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Services will be at 5 p.m. Monday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.