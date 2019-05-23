Jeanne Marie Bengsch, 71, Beloit, died Tuesday at University Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Beloit, and a graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery, Westfield. Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Hazel M. Hillison, 95, Janesville, died Monday at Evansville Manor, Evansville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.