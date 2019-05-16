Wade Strothman, 58, Fort Wayne, Indiana, died Monday at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending. Mungovan Simple Cremations and Funerals, Fort Wayne, is assisting the family.

Deborah “Deb” Woodruff, 64, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

John C. Zanzinger, 66, Janesville, died Sunday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. A celebration of life will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Union Labor Temple, 1605 Center Ave., Janesville. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.