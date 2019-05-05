Mary Margaret Giannone, 65, Beloit, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Luann Kay Komprood, 73, Orfordville, died Saturday at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Services are at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Orfordville Lutheran Church, Orfordville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 1 p.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church.

Henry C. Schoeberle, 90, Janesville, died Friday at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Nativity of Mary Parish, Janesville. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.