Doris “Dorrie” Busse Alff, 91, West Bend, died Friday at home. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, at Immanuel United Church of Christ, West Bend. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the celebration May 13 at the church. Myrhum-Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral & Cremation Service, West Bend, is assisting the family.

Frances Lee Bevineau, 82, Beloit, died Monday at home. Services will be at noon Monday at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Anthony T. Boles, 16, Elkhorn, died Saturday in Elkhorn. Private services will be held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Frederick J. Forrest, 80, Clinton, died Tuesday at Sun Valley Terrace, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.

Shirley May Meyerhofer, 83, Lake Geneva, died Thursday at Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Genoa City. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Zachary James Olson, 19, Janesville, died Tuesday at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.