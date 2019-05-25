David L. Luciani, 72, Delavan, died Friday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Suzanne L. Mahoney, 64, Janesville, died Friday at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Mary J. Ryman, 83, Janesville, died Friday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.