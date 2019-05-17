Mary J. Bennett, 77, Janesville, died Tuesday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. A celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Life Celebration Center at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.

Nancy Dooley, 66, Brighton, Colorado, formerly Janesville, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Emerald Grove Church UCC, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church.

Eunice V. Ellifson, 92, Edgerton, died Thursday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church.

David Richard Kamholz, 85, Juda, died Thursday at Woods Crossing Nursing Home, Brodhead. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Zion United Methodist Church, Juda. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, is assisting the family.