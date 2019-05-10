Eric A. Buckholtz, 71, Janesville, died Wednesday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Services will be at noon Monday at Bethel Baptist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

William Haygood Jr., 51, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.

Antoinette V. “Dolly” James, 74, Tomah and Delavan, died Wednesday at UW Hospital in Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan.

Julieta Padilla Encinas, 103, Clinton, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at noon Saturday at Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Wilma E. Phillips, 93, Clinton, died Thursday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.

Ruth A. Reeths, 91, Janesville, died Tuesday at Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg. Services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

John Edward Welch, 66, Janesville, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Evansville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.