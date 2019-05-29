William R. “Bill” Bever, 76, Janesville, died Sunday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church.

Patricia A. Brennan, 77, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Friday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Marlene Y. Brost, 85, Janesville, died Sunday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services June 6 at the church.

Gerald W. “Gerry” Hanthorn, 77, Milton, died March 30 in Palmetto, Florida. A celebration of life will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville.

Susan Mae Johnson, 67, Palmyra, died Monday at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Waukesha. Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.

Jeanene M. Melaas, 89, Janesville, died Monday at Agrace Hospice Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

James Everritte Todd Sr., 83, died Saturday, Jan. 26, at Artisan, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Geneva. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.