Connie J. Christianson, 76, Beloit, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Friday at the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Ann Marie Crookshanks, 47, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 5 p.m. Monday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Patricia A. Ellison, 73, Janesville, died Sunday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services are pending. All Faiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Timothy J. Lynn, 62, Elkhorn, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Roselawn Memory Gardens, Delavan. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

David O. Marshall, 89, Delavan, died Tuesday at Ridgestone Village, Delavan. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Saturday at the church. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Richard G. “Dick” Price, 77, Elkhorn, died Monday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Community Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Patricia Voldness, 82, Mountain Home, Arkansas, died Saturday in Mountain Home. Arrangements are pending. Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services, Mountain Home, Arkansas, is assisting the family.