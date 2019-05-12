Patrick M. “Patter” Collins, 78, Edgerton, died Friday at UW Hospital and Clinics, Madison. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Edgerton.

Henry “Hank” Kooista, 90, Fontana, died Friday at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Becky L. Lami, 54, Fond du Lac, formerly of Janesville, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Patrick R. Marsden, 67, Edgerton, died Thursday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Dawn Walmer, 80, Brodhead, died Friday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Brodhead. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Everson Funeral Home, Brodhead, is assisting the family.