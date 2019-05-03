Martelle Kathryn Onsrud, 88, Janesville, died Thursday at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Michael E. Stefanik, 67, Janesville, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.