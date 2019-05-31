Ruth Igoe, 78, Janesville, died Wednesday at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Daniel Scott Nenneman, 62, Beloit, died Tuesday at University Hospital, Madison. Private services will be at a later date. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Timothey M. Page, 38, Edgerton, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Alicia Robson, 68, Janesville, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. A celebration of life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Schneider Funeral Home Life Celebration Center, Janesville.