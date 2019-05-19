William A. Grenzow, 76, Whitewater, died Wednesday at home. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Carol J. Mair, 66, Spring Green, died Saturday at Greenway Manor, Spring Green. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15 at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services June 15 at the funeral home.