Anneliese E. Bennwitz, 85, Janesville, died Friday, May 6, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at noon Friday, May 13, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Betty C. Bloedel, 96, Sun City, Arizona, formerly Janesville, died March 7 in Glendale, Arizona. Services will be at noon Friday, May 13, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services May 13 at the church Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Beverly E. Bunker, 82, Janesville, died Thursday, May 5, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. No services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Donald Allen Hanson Sr., 83, Janesville, died Wednesday, May 4, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 13, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Patricia M. Marko, 86, Janesville, died Friday, May 6, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisitng the family.
Odessa “Ree” Moore, 66, Sharon, died Wednesday, May 4, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.