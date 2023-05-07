Lenora F. Seitz, 84, Delavan, died May 1, 2023, at Vintage on the Ponds. Memorial Mass 2:00PM on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1540 Mill St. Lyons, WI. Inurnment following at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Lyons, WI. Online guestbook www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.

Wilbert "Willie" Gammeter, 87, Clinton, died May 4, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Clinton Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.