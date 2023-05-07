Lenora F. Seitz, 84, Delavan, died May 1, 2023, at Vintage on the Ponds. Memorial Mass 2:00PM on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1540 Mill St. Lyons, WI. Inurnment following at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Lyons, WI. Online guestbook www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
Wilbert "Willie" Gammeter, 87, Clinton, died May 4, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Clinton Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Steven C Mahlum, 72, Clinton, died May 2, 2023, at U W Madison. Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill is assisting the family.
Richard D. "Rik" Collins, 54, Janesville, died May 2, 2023, in Beloit, Wisconsin. Services will be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Christine Severson Housner, 76, Janesville, died May 4, 2023, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Madison. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Richard Roth, 82, Clinton, WI, died May 4, 2023, at home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
