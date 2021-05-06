Linda S. Brown, 65, Janesville, died Wednesday, May 5, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Helen Doris (Brown) Issacs, 81, town of Bloomfield, died April 17 at home. Services will be held at a later date. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Joseph "Joe" Lueck, 63, Janesville, died Tuesday, May 4, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services May 14 at the funeral home.
Gloria R. Moccaldi-Boone, 59, Janesville, died Saturday, May 1, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville. Private services will be held. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Paul David Rauhut, 83, Elkhorn, died Wednesday, May 5, at Holton Manor Nursing Home, Elkhorn. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services May 11 at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.