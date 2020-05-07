Brian Koebler, 72, Janesville, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Harry J. O’Leary, 87, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ronald Struebin, 87, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.