Beckra Brown, 61, Edgerton, died Wednesday, May 4, at home. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Karen Elmer, 83, formerly Janesville, died Thursday, May 5, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Donald Allen Hanson Sr., 83, Janesville, died Wednesday, May 4, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 16, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Janelle K. Hanson, 56, Janesville, died Thursday, May 5, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Gregory S. “Greg” Kellogg, 65, South Beloit, Illinois, died Sunday, May 1, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Ellen Kelly, 63, Delavan, died Nov. 11, 2021, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 20, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services May 20 at the funeral home.
Michael E. Richards, 82, Fort Pierce, Florida, died Feb. 9, in Fort Pierce, Florida. Celebration of life will be Saturday, May 14, at First Baptist Church, Janesville. Yates Funeral Home, Fort Pierce, Florida, is assisting the family.
James R. Skar, 69, Edgerton, died Monday, May 2, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 9, at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church.
Evelyn (Kendricks) Williams, 101, Beloit, died Wednesday, May 4, at home. Services will be at noon Monday, May 9, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, May 8, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, and from 11 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church.
Robert L. Williams Sr., 90, Janesville, died Wednesday, May 4, at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.