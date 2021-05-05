Randolph B. "Randy" Merwin, 65, Janesville, formerly of Beloit, died Sunday, May 2, at home. No services are planned. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Melvin C. "Mel" North, 94, Janesville, died Tuesday, May 4, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services May 11 at the funeral home.
Lydia J. Rubendall, 95, Delavan, died Tuesday, May 4, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Private services will be held. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Adelbert M. "Del" Sumpter, 93, Beloit, died Tuesday, May 4, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.