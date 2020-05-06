Karly L. Jensen, 71, Janesville, died Monday at home. Private services will be held. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Barbara Titus, 83, Orfordville, died Monday at Alden Park Strathmoor Transitional Care, Rockford, Illinois. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Diana D. “Dee” Ward, 59, Janesville, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sylvester W. “Bill” Wesley, 87, Janesville, died Monday at home. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.