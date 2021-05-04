Joseph H. "Joe" Allen, 80, Milton, died Sunday, May 2, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Mary Ellen (Kuffel) Amber, 83, Elkhorn, died Saturday, May 1, at Delavan Health Services, Delavan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. May 7 at Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home, Elkhorn.
Roger W. Cather, 61, Beloit, died Friday, April 30, at home. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
John C. Erickson, 84, Lake Geneva, died Monday, May 3, at West Allis Memorial Hospital, West Allis. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 6, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lake Geneva. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
James M. Glass Sr., 87, Janesville, died Tuesday, May 4, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Doris J. Inman, 84, Beloit, died Monday May 3, at Alden Meadow Park Health Care Center, Clinton. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Thomas R. Kirchner Sr., 75, Janesville, died Monday, May 3, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services May 7 at the funeral home.
Robert M. "Bob" Nietzold, 66, Milton, died Tuesday, May 4, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton.