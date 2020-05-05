William H. Dyer, 70, Janesville, died Sunday at Delavan Health Services, Delavan. Private services are planned. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Gilman Hanson, 76, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Darlene Jacobson, 84, Janesville, died Saturday at Our House Memory Care, Janesville. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Elizabeth M. Oestreich, 62, Edgerton, died Saturday at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, Edgerton. Services will be at a later date. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Debra Ruppe, 63, Footville, died Thursday at home. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Carol Sainsbury, 82, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jerome P. “Jerry” Semo, 81, Dousman, died Sunday at Vintage on the Ponds, Delavan. No services are planned. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.