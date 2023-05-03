Maxine Price, 91, Edgerton, died May 1 at home. Arrangements are pending with the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Shirley J. Dettman, 94, Delavan, died May 2 at Oak Park Place, Wauwatosa. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family.
Marilyn Edna (Waxler) Polglaze, 82, of Beloit, died April 30 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Douglas R. Maki, 78, of Janesville, died May 2, at his home. A celebration of his life will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, June 28, at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, with visitation from 11 am until the hour of service.
Faye H. Fugate, 94, of Janesville, died May 3 at home. A Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 11 at St. William Catholic Church with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting her family.
Richard H. “Dick” Waller, 84, Evansville, died May 1 at Stoughton Hospital. Arrangements are pending. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville is assisting the family.
David D. Bulow, 53, Elkhorn, died May 2 at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family.
Catherine Garrett, 93, Janesville, died May 2 at Agrace Hospice, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
