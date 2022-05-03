Bert Carr III, 71, Brooklyn, died April 26 at home. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at 134 N. Union Road, town of Rutland. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Dennis "Bruce" Dwyer, 85, Beloit, died May 3, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Sally L. Goodger, 77, Milton, died May 2, 2022, at Rock Haven, Janesville. Services will be 11:00 Saturday May 7, 2022, at the Congregational Church, Milton. Visitation is Friday May 6, 2022, from 5pm-7pm at Albrecht Funeral Home, Milton and on Saturday at 10am until time of service at the church. Albrecht Funeral Homes, Milton is assisting the family.
Alex Oleston (Square), 32, Delavan, died April 29, 2022, in Illinois. Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Gary L. Peterson, 76, Edgerton, died May 2, 2022, at Stoughton Hospital. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton where visitation will take place on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service.
Robert C. "Robbie" Schramski, 52, of Lake Geneva, died May 1, 2022, at his residence. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, is proudly serving the family.
Thomas J. Scott, 77, Darien, died May 2, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.